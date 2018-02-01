Ramsey County judge charged with drunken driving

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Ramsey County judge is facing his second drunken driving charge.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday charges District Court Judge Gurdip Singh Atwal with two counts of third-degree driving while intoxicated, careless driving and failing to stop for a stop sign.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the complaint says the judge, who goes by Judge G. Tony Atwal, had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit when he was stopped for speeding in St. Paul early on New Year's Day.

The 43-year-old judge pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2007 in Washington County. His attorney says he may have a comment following a court appearance expected Tuesday afternoon.

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com