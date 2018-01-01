Raising money for Small Dog Rescue of Minnesota.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Small Dog Rescue of Minnesota hosted its annual fundraiser on Saturday.

The Wine and Chocolate Spectacular features a silent auction, live music, and wine and chocolate vendors. All of the money raised goes directly to the care of the dogs who are in the rescue.

"Whenever they get adopted they're always spayed, neutered, microchiped, up to date on their shots, dental work. all of that costs money so it's great to have events like these and it's great to have wonderful support from our great community," said Alissa Adamson, a volunteer with Small Dog Rescue of Minnesota.

"It is important to have non-profits in our community and whatever we can do to support them. We welcome them to come here to use our facility," said Megan Harms of the Eagles Club.