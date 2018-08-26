Clear

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Kick stands came down for bike race in Austin.

AUSTIN, Minn. - About 800 students from across Minessota came to Austin to bike in Race 1 of Minnesota High School Cycling League's 2018 race series. 

The league said it's purpose is to get as many kids pedaling as possible and create strong minds and bodies. 

In Sunday's race, students biked along Austin's Schindler's Way Trail. The race was cut short when rain, lightening, and muddy trails took over. 

The league's second race is scheduled for September 9th. It will be in Rockford, Minnesota at Lake Rebecca. 

