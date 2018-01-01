Railroad to spend millions on Iowa tracks and bridges

OMAHA, Nebraska – Union Pacific Railroad says it will invest $47 million into Iowa’s transportation infrastructure in 2018.

Scroll for more content...

The company announced Monday it will spend $39.7 million to maintain railroad tracks and $5.9 million to maintain bridges in the state. The projects include:

• $12 million investment in the Mississippi River Bridge in Clinton.

• $8.4 million investment in the rail line between Grand Junction and Mallard to replace nearly 72,000 railroad ties.

• $5.7 million investment in the rail line between Nevada and Tama to replace nearly 42,000 railroad ties.

“Our targeted investments support customers and enhance our efficiency to deliver the goods American businesses and families use daily,” said Liisa Stark, Union Pacific vice president - Public Affairs, Northern Region.

Union Pacific says it spent more than $357.5 million on Iowa infrastructure improvements between 2013 and 2017.