Railroad crossing to close in Hanlontown

HANLONTOWN, Iowa – Repairs are closing the Union Pacific Railroad crossing on Iowa 9 in Hanlontown.

The closure is expected to begin at 8 am Monday and continue until noon on September 1, weather permitting.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Wheelerwood Road, 355th Street, and Fir Avenue.Drivers are being reminded to use caution in road construction zones, where traffic fines are at least double for moving violations.