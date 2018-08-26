HANLONTOWN, Iowa – Repairs are closing the Union Pacific Railroad crossing on Iowa 9 in Hanlontown.
The closure is expected to begin at 8 am Monday and continue until noon on September 1, weather permitting.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Wheelerwood Road, 355th Street, and Fir Avenue.Drivers are being reminded to use caution in road construction zones, where traffic fines are at least double for moving violations.
Related Content
- Railroad crossing to close in Hanlontown
- Woman and boy found dead at Iowa railroad crossing
- Update: 58-year-old man killed at railroad crossing
- 22nd Annual Model Railroad Show
- Watch for railroad emergency signs
- Iowa officials ID woman, boy whose bodies were found at railroad crossing
- Semi gets stuck on railroad tracks
- Railroad acknowledges Iowa derailment was flood related
- UPDATED: Railroad 'Quiet Zone' work starts Monday in Mason City
- Railroad to spend millions on Iowa tracks and bridges
Scroll for more content...