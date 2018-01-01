Railroad 'Quiet Zone' work to start Monday in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Work on the Quiet Zone along the Union Pacific Railroad line through Mason City is set to begin Monday.

The City says 4th Street SW will be closed first at the rail line directly west of Monroe Avenue. The closure of 9th Street NW should happen two or three days later. Equipment called Supplemental Safety Measures, such a lane delineators, offset directional sidewalk crossings and additional signage, will also been installed at the rail crossings for 15th Street SW, 6th Street SW and 1st Street NW.

This work is supposed to reduce the need for trains to sound their horns in these areas.

The 4th and 9th street closures will be permanent. The others are expected to last a few days. This project is expected to be completed by April 22.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate route while this work is going on.