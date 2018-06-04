Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

RV maker Winnebago gets into boating with Chris-Craft buy

Winnebago, based in Forest City, hasn't disclosed details of the transaction but said Monday it would finance the deal with cash and debt.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 11:14 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries says it is buying boat maker Chris-Craft to expand beyond motor homes and travel trailers and create a diversified outdoor lifestyle products company.

Scroll for more content...

Winnebago, based in Forest City, hasn't disclosed details of the transaction but said Monday it would finance the deal with cash and debt.

Chris-Craft is a recreational boating brand dating back to 1874. It's been owned by London-based investment firm Stellican Ltd. since 2001.

Winnebago CEO Michael Happe says he sees a significant intersection between the RV and marine lifestyles and views the boat business as a natural addition to its existing outdoor recreation portfolio, with similar customer demographics and ownership crossover.

Stephen Heese will stay on as Chris-Craft president and Winnebago expects to maintain the boat manufacturer's Sarasota, Florida headquarters.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
A sunny and dry start to the week. Chance for rain tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events