RPU warning about phone calls demanding payment

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Rochester Public Utilities is warning its customers to beware of calls demanding payment.

RPU says it has gotten reports of callers claiming to be from the utility and telling customers they must make a payment to avoid disconnection. RPU says its customer line of (507) 280-1500 shows up on caller ID but that is not accurate.

If the call is not answered, customers are being told to call an 844 number that is not connected to Rochester Public Utilities. However, RPU says when that number is called the person answering says they are from RPU and they use the utility’s on-hold messaging.

Customers are advised to report any encounter like this by calling (507) 280-1500. RPU says it will never threaten to cut someone’s power over the phone if they don’t pay up.