RCTC receives new state-of-the-art machine

ROCHESTER, Minn.—

Rochester Community and Technical College obtained a new computer-controlled plasma cutter called the Baileigh Plasma Table PT-22. This machine will allow students to cut designs out of sheet metal.

Since last semester, students have been drafting designs on computer software and practicing cutting their designs into other material such as styrofoam and wood. With this new equipment, the compter-aided drafting (CAD) students will be able to create their projects out of aluminum.

RCTC already has a plasma cutter, but it is so old, it has not been used in around five years, said Michelle Pyfferoen, Dean of Career and Technical Education and Business Partnerships.

Pyfferoen elaborated that using the plasma cutter will give RCTC CAD students experience working with machinery similar to what they will use in the workforce after graduation in fields such as furniture manufacturing. With the help of the machine, they will be able to take a project through the entire manufacturing process.

The plasma cutter was purchased using leveraged equipment funds. The leveraged equipment program was created to provide schools with resources to obtain state-of-the-art machinery for students in high-demand career programs. Equipment is donated by businesses in related industries, and Minnesota legislature helps colleges and universities purchase the equipment. Legislature will match up to the institution's five year average of equipment spending.

The RCTC CAD program received the plasma cutter on Friday. It will be used for the first time by students next week when classes resume after spring break.