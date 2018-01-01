ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Community and Technical College has named its Outstanding Educators for 2018.

Scroll for more content...

Jamie Tjossem joined RCTC in 2002 and has been teaching biology for 21 years. Brendan Shea became a member of the faculty in 2013 and leads courses in logic, ethics, bioethics, business ethics, and philosophy of religion. Peter Karnilaw is being honored as the Adjunct Faculty of the Year and has taught a number of chemistry classes each semester since January 2014.

RCTC says portfolios for both Tjossem and Shea will be forwarded to the system-wide Board of Trustees Award for Excellence in Teaching Review Committee.