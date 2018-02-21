RCTC job fair helps fill nursing shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Community and Technical College is trying to help fill the nursing shortage gap by hosting a nursing job fair Wednesday.

According to the American Nurses Association, by 2022 there will be a need for more than three million nurses.

Katelynn Strupp is a nursing student at RCTC and knew she wanted to be a nurse at a very young age.

“When I was 10, I went to the dermatologist every Wednesday at 3 o'clock because I had really bad cystic acne,” Strupp said.

What she remembers most are her nurses.

“They helped me more than any other medicine could,” Struff said.

She’s one of many students who went to the nursing job fair. It’s a place for students to connect with future schools and employers. It’s also a chance for facilities to find much needed workers.

“Everybody is short and everybody is hiring so we certainly can offer a lot to the places that are looking,” Leanne England, one of the nursing faculty at RCTC, said.

There were several booths with more than 30 organizations and six schools. Being so close to Mayo Clinic, RCTC knows there are jobs to fill.

“I don't know for the future with DMC where that's going to lead us, but there's definitely always going to be spots for our nurses,” England said. “There will always be spots for them and we're just thrilled that we produce such great nurses that they can go out obviously they can get a job in whatever area they'd like to do.”

For many students like Strupp, they’re just excited to get out into the field.

“Nursing school is really, really, really hard, probably one of the toughest things that many people have to go through,” Strupp said, “but once you get done with it you're so relieved and it's an amazing career. You can do a million different things with it and all around it's just, I personally think it's one of the coolest careers you can have.”