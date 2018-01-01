RCTC has its new head football coach

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new head football coach has been named at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Scroll for more content...

Derrick Hintz has been on the Yellowjacket’s staff for 16 years and previously served as head coach for the 2011-2012 season. He has coached the teams’ linebackers and offensive line, coordinated special teams, and served as defensive coordinator.

“I am excited to have been selected to head up one of the premier football programs in the NJCAA,” says Coach Hintz. “I am a Yellowjacket through and through, and I hope to bring that excitement to the current and future players in the program....not only on the football field, but in the classroom, and in the community.”

RCTC announced in January that Eric Waldstein would not be returning as head football coach after two years on the job.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Derrick Hintz join the Yellowjacket football program as head coach for the upcoming season, notes Mike Lester, RCTC’s Director of Athletics. “I look forward to the future of RCTC football under Coach Hintz and his staff's direction.”