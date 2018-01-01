RAGBRAI announces route for 2018

KIMT NEWS 3 - Organizers of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) announced the 2018 route Saturday night.

RAGBRAI will take place from July 22 to 28, starting in Onawa and ending in Davenport. According to RAGBRAI's website, the route comes in at 428.1 miles. Organizers say it should be fairly easy compared to past rides with about 12,576 feet of climb. They say it will stack up to be the fourth flattest in RAGBRAI's 46-year history, and seventy shortest.

Here's a full list:

Saturday, July 21: Onawa

Sunday, July 22: Denison

Monday, July 23: Jefferson

Tuesday, July 24: Ames

Wednesday, July25: Newton

Thursday, July 26: Sigourney

Friday, July 27: Iowa City

Saturday, July 28: Davenport