Quick changing road conditions

KIMT News 3- The road conditions are changing quickly in our area. In the early morning they started out covered in thick wet snow, by late afternoon crews had cleared many of the roadways, but they were still very wet.

On I-35 the only drivers on the road were crews clearing snow and law enforcement. By nightfall the temperatures dropped and the wet roadways did become a little slippery.

One truck driver we spoke with from Charles city says he had been at a rest stop for about six hours.

“It was starting to get icy,” said Andrew Teepe. “I saw southbound plows out. They were scrapping the road and it looked like shredded ice was coming off the blades.”