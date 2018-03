ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling meth near a park gets a Hartland man probation.

Scroll for more content...

38-year-old David Frank Nolan was arrested in March 2017 and charged with 2nd degree sale of drugs in a park zone. The South Central Drug Task Force says a confidential information bought some methamphetamine from Nolan at a city parking lot within 300 feet of Morin Park.

Nolan was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years of supervised probation and 40 hours of public service.