Quandt not competent

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who police say attacked his parents with a paring knife and a flashlight has been found incompetent to stand trial.

46-year-old Michael Bruce Quandt of Rochester was arrested on November 19, 2017 and charged with 2nd degree assault, interfering with emergency communications, and domestic assault. Police said they arrived on scene to find the parents had slash wounds and cuts and Quandt had fled. He was captured when he returned to the home later the same day.

Police say Quandt suffers from drug abuse and mental health issues and was ruled not competent during a Monday hearing in Olmsted County District Court.