Putting hazmat training to use

NORTHWOOD, Iowa- Worth and Mitchell County first responders took part in an annual hazmat training class Tuesday as part of an OSHA certification, but for those in the class, it’s not about if you will have to use the training, it’s about when.The Northwood Fire Chief, Mitch Hanson, was one of the responders on February 20 2014 when a massive chemical fire broke out forcing them to evacuate the town. He said the first thing they did was flip to the handbook they used Tuesday to take the proper steps.“We went right to our erg book and this class that we are learning,” Chief Hanson said. “It helped us figure out the isolation distance, the personal protective equipment and how to get a hold of the right chemical companies to figure out the compounds that are being produced when it's on fire.”