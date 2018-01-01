Purdue purchases Kaplan University

WEST LAFAYETT, Indiana – Kaplan University is going global.

The for-profit education company that has locations in Mason City and Cedar Falls and runs a student support center in Rochester is being purchased by Purdue University to become part of a new venture called Purdue Global.

“Starting today, Purdue University hopes to take a leading role in online learning nationally,” says Purdue President Mitch Daniels.

The acquisition was approved Monday by the Higher Learning Commission, the last step in the regulatory process for the new education effort that was first announced in April 2017.

“We appreciate the Higher Learning Commission’s fast and unequivocal ‘yes,’” says Betty Vandenbosch, current president of Kaplan University and the first chancellor of Purdue Global. “This gives us a chance to move forward promptly with a successful start. We are excited to become part of the Purdue University system and offer working adults a supportive and practical education tailored specifically to them.”

Purdue Global says roughly 30,000 students enrolled at Kaplan University will be able to complete their studies with their current instructors without interruption.