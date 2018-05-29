Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Public warned about power lines down in Freeborn County

Sheriff asking people to stay away from Geneva area.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 5:36 PM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 5:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GENEVA, Minn. – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from the Geneva area after a strong storm knocked down many power lines.

Scroll for more content...

Sheriff Kurt Freitag says high winds whipped through the town around 5 pm, snapping powerlines east and southeast of Geneva. He says the electrical lines are lying across some roads and barricades will be put in place.

Freitag says due to the danger, he is asking people to stay away from the area unless you live there. Utility crews are expected to begin repairs soon.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking another round of showers and storms for this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events