Public warned about power lines down in Freeborn County

GENEVA, Minn. – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from the Geneva area after a strong storm knocked down many power lines.

Sheriff Kurt Freitag says high winds whipped through the town around 5 pm, snapping powerlines east and southeast of Geneva. He says the electrical lines are lying across some roads and barricades will be put in place.

Freitag says due to the danger, he is asking people to stay away from the area unless you live there. Utility crews are expected to begin repairs soon.