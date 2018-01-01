Public meets five finalists for Mason City's administrator position

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- On Friday all five of the candidates for the Mason City City Administrator position were available for the public to meet.Joe Helfenberger is currently the Interim City Manager in Archer Florida. Helfenberger has 32 years of experience as a city administrator.In that time he has served for 8 years in Ottumwa where he says he conducted projects much like the River City Renaissance Project. He says the project included an entire façade update to portions of Main Street.He says meeting with everyone in the city is important to finding a direction he would like to see Mason City head.“I’d like to meet with the public, the department heads and the council to find out what their interests,” he said. “What do they want Mason City to be and we want to be the best version of Mason City that the community wants.”Helfenberger also discussed an investigation he was a part of where his finance director spent $100,000 without his consent. He stated that the finance director did later resign. He stayed with the city for two more years before resigning from the position himself.“When I was hired there was a very pro-growth council and I had brought in a load of money, over $20 million, in a little over a year,” he said. “There was a complete change in the council and they didn’t want to go with the growth approach. They got rid of some of the projects. There was such a big change that I felt that I wanted to go in a different direction.”