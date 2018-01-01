Public Safety Test could reduce number of inmates

MASON CITY, Iowa- A new public safety test is being used in four Iowa counties with the hope of being used statewide.

Currently, at the Cerro Gordo County Jail there are around 80 inmates, but that could sometimes rise to over 100. With this new system some of those serving time while they wait for trail could be released while being monitored.

“I have been in here about a month and a half,” said Joseph Luna of Mason City.

Luna is one of many in the state of Iowa waiting for pretrial. While he has been in the jail for over a month he feels his time could be better spent considering he is facing nonviolent drug charges.

“I am doing absolutely nothing,” he said. “Sit here watch TV, nothing productive at all.”

The new assessment which is being tested in four counties could mean inmates like Luna could be back on the streets but with monitoring.

“The program is designed to be an oversight,” says Joel Yunek, a Partner at Yunek Law Firm.

The Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System Board says this test allows judges to score three different categories: The likelihood of engaging in new criminal activity, if the individual would fail to appear in court, and if they would engage in a new violent crime.

The belief from those who practice law is that along with helping the jail population, the system would reduce inequalities and bias in the bail system.

“The factors are not new, they are the same factors that have been in place for as long as I can remember,” said Yunek. “This just gives judges a checklist.”

While the idea has not yet been brought to Cerro Gordo County, Yunek says if Polk County is using the system it won’t be long before it comes here and as for Luna, he heels that wouldn’t be such a bad thing.

“There’s so much better things I could be doing,” he said. “Looking for a job, saving money, doing drug treatment anything productive.”