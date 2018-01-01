Prowell gets deferred judgment for pot

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man police say was caught trying to flush marijuana down a toilet has been sentenced to probation.

24-year-old Junious Torneilus Prowell of Forest City was arrested on January 29, 2017 when law enforcement executed a search warrant at his apartment. Officers say Prowell was trying to flush the pot as they entered and they found 47 grams of marijuana in glass jars throughout the apartment.

Prowell pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and was given a deferred judgment. He will spend to up to five years of supervised probation and if he fulfills all his obligations, this conviction will be wiped from Prowell’s record.

As part of his plead deal, Prowell will be allowed to travel outside the United State to Kosovo and other countries for the basketball team that employs him.