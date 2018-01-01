Protesters block fans from Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

About 30 activists walked onto the city's Green Line at the Stadium Village stop shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, stopping trains in both directions. The line runs from downtown St. Paul to the heart of Minneapolis, and is a main way some fans are getting to the big game.

Chinyere Tutashinda, a spokeswoman for the activists, says some chained themselves along the track.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says the agency has contingency plans to get riders the rest of the way to U.S. Bank Stadium. He says he's confident they'll be there for kickoff.