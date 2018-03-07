Protein powder has more than just protein

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new study by the Clean Label Project finds many top-selling protein powders contain levels of arsenic, lead, and bisphenol A, or BPA.

Experts say these chemicals can accumulate in the body and can lead to cancer, brain damage, and reproductive issues.

The study also found organic and plant-based protein supplements had higher levels of the chemical than ones made from whey or egg.

Joey Ferraro uses protein powders multiple times a day and said these findings won’t stop him.

“I body build so…I need a lot of protein,” he said. "For people with a normal lifestyle, I'd say maybe reconsider. Try to stick to whole foods like egg whites and chicken."

And he isn’t wrong. Experts who commented on the report said people can get protein from whole foods like low-fat dairy, nuts, and fish.

"Treat it like a food allergy," Ferraro said. "Look at what's in the product before you intake the product. Obviously what you're ingesting in your body determines how your body is going to react to that."

Some of the worst-scoring powders with high amounts of contaminents came from the brands Garden of Life, Nature's Best, and Quest. Some of the best-scoring powders came from brands BodyFortress, BodymixPro, and BioChem.

Click here to find the full report.