Prostitution arrest in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police have made an arrest for prostitution in connection with a North Iowa massage therapy business.

The Mason City Police Department says it conducted an investigation on Thursday of Asian Tuina on 525 South Washington Avenue. As a result, officers arrested 37-year-old Hong Yu for prostitution. Police say Yu also has an active arrest warrant out of Lee County for the same offense.

Yu has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2,000 bond.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety – Division of Intelligence and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force assisted with this investigation, which is continuing. Mason City police say more arrests are possible.