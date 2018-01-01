Prosecutors: Iowa man suffocated baby daughter with pillows

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a central Iowa man charged in the death of his 2-month-old daughter killed the baby by placing pillows on her face.

The Des Moines Register reports that 29-year-old Calvin Curtis White, of Nevada, has been charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death after his daughter was found not breathing Jan. 29 and later died. Police also say they found a recorded message on White's phone in which he said he killed the infant by placing pillows on her face to keep from hearing her cry.

Police say White was the sole caregiver of his daughter at the time of her death.

White remains in the Story County Jail on a $1 million bond. His public defender did not immediately return a phone message Thursday seeking comment.