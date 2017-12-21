Proposed rules for guns in childcare centers put on hold

MASON CITY, Iowa - At Charlie Brown Preschool and Childcare they do not allow any weapons on the premises at all due to safety concerns.

Scroll for more content...

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds recently blocked proposed state rules that would regulate storage of guns in childcare centers, including those run in private homes.

The Department Of Human Services is requiring that guns be locked away and kept separate from ammunition.

Parents would also be notified if a gun is on the premises of the childcare center.

Amber Morud, executive director of the Charlie Brown Preschool and Childcare shares her concerns if the new rules are passed.

"Having guns on our premises even if it’s for us to protect our children is a concern. Training employees would be a huge thing knowing who has access to it and we do have turn over so that would be hard to control."

Morud says all parents and staff members have a unique code to get inside of the building to make sure the kids are protected and no one has open access inside of the building.

Unlike most other states Iowa does not have any regulations regarding firearms in childcare centers.