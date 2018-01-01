Proposed requirements for welfare recipients

MASON CITY, Iowa - Lawmakers in Iowa are proposing some new requirements for those who receive welfare benefits.

It would also require able-bodied Iowans who get food stamps or medical benefits to volunteer in their community.

Mindy Lybarger goes to the Community Kitchen of North Iowa.

She receives food stamps and says she would love to volunteer and give back to them as they have helped her.

“If you need to eat or if you need someone to talk to there is always somebody here to talk to and if you see somebody you know they have resources they can give you if you need resources for anything else."

The bill was approved by a senate committee this week.

It will next be considered by the full senate.