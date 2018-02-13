Proposed bill to help families afford private school

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa lawmakers are discussing a proposed bill that would help parents with funding who wish to send their kids to private schools.

Scroll for more content...

The bill would allow parents who enroll their child in a private school to get up to $5,000 in state tax dollars to help pay for their child's tuition.

Mandy Wise who has four kids in public schools who says even though the money would come from tax payers...it is worth it.

"You know if it's something that is going to benefit children you know and their education and stuff is it something that's worth it."

Those in support of the bill says it will allow parents to pick the best place for their kids.

Last year, there were over $30,000 students who attended private schools.