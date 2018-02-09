Proposed bill could impact egg sales

MASON CITY, Iowa -Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would require grocery stores in Iowa to always have conventional eggs for sale, which has some consumers concerned.

Conventional eggs are your standard super market eggs.

They are cheaper than the "caged free" and "brown eggs" that can cost three to four dollars more.

Dennis Umphress is an avid shopper at Hy-Vee who made a stop to pick up some eggs.

He says he's concerned about lawmakers dictating which eggs will be sold in stores.

"I don't think they should for one thing, why can they tell us what we can and can't eat I rather buy the cheaper eggs than to spend more money for them, it's not right and it's not good for free enterprise."

Lawmakers who support the bill say it's about ensuring consumer choice.

The legislation has cleared the initial review in both house and senate.

It must pass a full committee by the end of next week to remain eligible for consideration.