Proposal for new vaccine law

ROCHESTER, Minn.- DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg is pushing for a new child vaccination law.

He wants parents who are opposed to getting their children vaccinated to have to speak with a physicican before making that decision.

Freiberg says parents need to "have the knowledge and information that will help them make a good choice".

The measles outbreak which affected 79 people this past summer has sparked this decision.

A local mother we spoke to agrees with the decision saying that vaccinating your children not only helps keep them healthy but the community as well.