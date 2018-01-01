Scroll for more content...

KIMT News 3 - When winters get cold and windy homeless shelters in the area start filling up fast.Parker Dillon is with "Project Hope for our Homeless". He and his friends are collecting donations and funds for those living homeless in the area. Both homeless shelters in Mason City say there's more people coming in now compared to last year fueling the need for donations.Dillon says he's helping because he's tired of turning a blind eye to those with signs on the corners needing help.“It’s kind of unsettling to know that could easily be me right there as it is them,” Dillon said.Dillon and his friends are asking for clothes, bedding, and household items.