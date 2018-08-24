Program for hungry students

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Hunger is an issue in our area, that's why channel one food bank is filling backpacks to feed hungry students. KIMT spoke to volunteers and members to learn more about food insecurity. School starts next week here in Rochester, this food bank is working to make sure students stay full to learn.

“There are many kids that when they're in school they wont have food over the weekends,” said Development & Communications Director Linda Olson.

The US Department of Agriculture’s yearly review reports that between 2015 and 2016, nearly 14 million students lacked access to enough food.

A statistic that is all to real for those at channel one food bank but they need help.

Their goal is $29, 000. If you break that down, Olson tells me it cost $72 to feed one child.

“That provides backpacks throughout the whole school year...its really wonderful,” she said.

