Probation in Rochester child porn case

Mark Bunce

Police say man had hundreds of videos and thousands of images.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 5:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal in a child porn case results in probation for a former Minnesota man.

Mark Hamilton Bunce, 61 of Barnhart, Missouri, was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 100 hours of community work service, and register as a predatory offender.

Bunce was arrested in June 2017 when he lived in Rochester and charged with 10 felony counts of possession of pornographic work. Rochester police say a tip led them to investigate Bunce and they found over 500 videos and thousands of images of children engaged in sexual activity connected to Bunce’s email account.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of pornographic work in February.

