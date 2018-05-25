Probation for meth, gun possession in Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Greene County man gets probation after being caught with drugs and a stolen handgun in Cerro Gordo County.
Jason Scott Clark, 37 of Churdan, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and carrying weapons. Authorities say he had a baggie of meth and a gun when he was pulled over in Clear Lake on December 13, 2017.
Clark has now been sentenced to five years of probation for the meth crime and two years of probation for the gun offense.
