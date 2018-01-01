wx_icon Mason City 34°

wx_icon Albert Lea 28°

wx_icon Austin 30°

wx_icon Charles City 36°

wx_icon Rochester 28°

Clear

Probation for growing marijuana in Lake Mills

Ralph Highlander

Man gets deferred judgment after guilty plea.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 1:06 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 1:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after authorities said they found a marijuana growing operation in his home has received a deferred judgment.

Scroll for more content...

54-year-old Ralph Boyd Highlander of Lake Mills pleaded guilty to one count of manufacture of marijuana and six other drug charges against him were dropped. Law enforcement says it found marijuana, growing equipment, methamphetamine, and several medications without a prescription when it searched Highlander’s home on April 28, 2017.

Highlander has now been ordered to spend three to five years on supervised probation. If he fulfills the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events