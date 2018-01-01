Probation for growing marijuana in Lake Mills

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after authorities said they found a marijuana growing operation in his home has received a deferred judgment.

54-year-old Ralph Boyd Highlander of Lake Mills pleaded guilty to one count of manufacture of marijuana and six other drug charges against him were dropped. Law enforcement says it found marijuana, growing equipment, methamphetamine, and several medications without a prescription when it searched Highlander’s home on April 28, 2017.

Highlander has now been ordered to spend three to five years on supervised probation. If he fulfills the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.