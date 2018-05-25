Probation for cement plant burglar

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing from a closed factory results in a deferred judgment for a Mason City man.

Craig Alan Ruppelt, 58, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation and a $750 fine. He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary for stealing wiring from the former Holcim Cement plant in Mason City in October 2017.

If Ruppelt fulfills all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.