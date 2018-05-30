Clear
Probation for Schimmelpfennig

Hancock County man pleaded guilty to passing bad checks.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County forgery case ends in probation.

Jacob Aaron Schimmelpfennig, 30 of Scarville, has been ordered to spend three to five years on supervised probation after pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Authorities say he passed four bad checks worth over $1,100 at First State Bank between June 4 and October 18, 2017. Schimmelpfennig has also been ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

