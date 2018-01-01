Probation for Rochester hotel burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men arrested for a burglary at the Red Carpet Inn has been sentenced.

22-year-old Clark Adam Hobbs and 23-year-old Dylan Edward Simpson, both of Rochester, were accused of using a master key to get into an apartment at the Inn and steal TVs, CDs, a video game system, and a speaker.

Simpson is a former employee of the Inn and law enforcement says a 16-year-old male was also involved in the crime.

Hobbs has pleaded guilty to one count of theft and was given two years of supervised probation on Tuesday. Simpson has not yet entered a plea to two counts of aiding and abetting 2nd burglary in the 2nd degree.