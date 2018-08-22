Clear

Probation for Highway 52 car chase

Ryan Vangness

Man must also pay for damage caused during pursuit.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 2:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A March car chase results in probation for a Rochester man.

Ryan Matthew Vangness, 32, pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 5th degree drug possession, and DWI. He was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation, must pay $6,114.13 in restitution, and must either perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.

Authorities say Vangness was involved in a chase with Rochester police, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol on Highway 52 that ended when Vangness’ vehicle was disabled by a state trooper.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Image

Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

Image

Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

Image

Mental health training for student-athletes

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Community Events