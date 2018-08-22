Probation for Highway 52 car chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A March car chase results in probation for a Rochester man.

Ryan Matthew Vangness, 32, pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 5th degree drug possession, and DWI. He was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation, must pay $6,114.13 in restitution, and must either perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.

Authorities say Vangness was involved in a chase with Rochester police, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol on Highway 52 that ended when Vangness’ vehicle was disabled by a state trooper.