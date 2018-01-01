Probation for Hancock County woman

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County woman gets probation on drug charges.

23-year-old Jessica Ann Grant of Kanawha was charged after law enforcement searched her home in May 2017 and say they found more than four grams of methamphetamine, more than two grams of marijuana, multiple clear plastic baggies, and numerous digital scales. Grant was charged with felony drug crimes but pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Grant has been sentenced to up to two years of probation and must reside at a residential correctional facility for up to 180 days.