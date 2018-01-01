Prison staff assaulted by inmate in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) - Iowa prison officials say two staff members at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville have been assaulted by an inmate.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says an officer and a nurse were performing their regular duties in a mental health unit of the center when an inmate became verbally aggressive.

Officials say the inmate was told to return to his cell, but instead rushed toward the correctional officer and knocked him down, then punched the officer multiple times.

Two inmates and a nurse helped the officer. A nurse kicked the attacking inmate in the torso, and the inmate was then restrained until other staff arrived.

An investigation in the incident continues.