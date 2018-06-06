Prison sentence in Freeborn County kidnapping

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – One of two men charged in a Freeborn County kidnapping is sentenced to 21 months in prison with credit for 62 days served.



Cody Lee Hanson, 30, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Authorities say Hanson and Kenneth Bruce Nelson, 40, abducted a man in July of 2017. The victim says he was sleeping in his vehicle when Hanson and Nelson attacked him, tied him up, and drove him to Albert Lea.

Authorities say the man was able to escape and call for help.

Nelson’s trial for kidnapping, 1st degree aggravated robbery, and false imprisonment is scheduled for August 14.