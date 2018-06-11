Prison sentence for heroin dealer arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man described by police as a “significant dealer” of heroin is now sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Antonio Terrell Beasley, 36, of Bayport, was convicted of three felony drug charges: 1st degree aggravated controlled substance crime, importing a controlled substance across state borders, and failure to have a drug tax stamp.

On Monday, Beasley was sentenced to 192 months behind bars for the aggravated controlled substance crime and 60 months for the drug tax stamp charge, and the sentences are set to be served concurrently.

Rochester police say they arrested Beasley on June 14, 2017 after he just returned from picking up heroin out of state. Authorities say they found him with 215 grams of the drug after a traffic stop in northwest Rochester.