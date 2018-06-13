Clear

Prison sentence for Rochester man

Police say he punched two men and tried to steal a phone.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 5:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trying to steal a phone is sending a man to prison.

Scroll for more content...

Sherman Freddie Washington, 28 of Rochester, was found guilty of simple robbery for an October 31 incident in front of Fontaine Towers. Police say Washington punched two men and tried to take one of their cell phones.

Washington was acquitted on charges of theft and 5th degree assault.

He’s been sentenced to five years behind bars, with credit for 224 days already served.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
We're tracking more rain late tonight and into Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events