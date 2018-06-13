ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trying to steal a phone is sending a man to prison.
Scroll for more content...
Sherman Freddie Washington, 28 of Rochester, was found guilty of simple robbery for an October 31 incident in front of Fontaine Towers. Police say Washington punched two men and tried to take one of their cell phones.
Washington was acquitted on charges of theft and 5th degree assault.
He’s been sentenced to five years behind bars, with credit for 224 days already served.
Related Content
- Prison sentence for Rochester man
- Rochester man sentenced to prison for marijuana
- Prison sentence for Rochester meth dealer
- Rochester man sentenced for holding two women prisoner
- Prison sentence after man steals Rochester police car
- Prison sentence for Owatonna man
- Rochester man sentenced for stalking
- Man sentenced after Rochester crashes
- Man sentenced for Rochester robberies
- Outlaw sentenced in Rochester