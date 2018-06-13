Prison sentence for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trying to steal a phone is sending a man to prison.

Sherman Freddie Washington, 28 of Rochester, was found guilty of simple robbery for an October 31 incident in front of Fontaine Towers. Police say Washington punched two men and tried to take one of their cell phones.

Washington was acquitted on charges of theft and 5th degree assault.

He’s been sentenced to five years behind bars, with credit for 224 days already served.