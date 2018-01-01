Prison sentence for Owatonna man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man caught with drugs near a school is going to prison.

41-year-old Juan Abel Ochoa of Owatonna was arrested on December 3, 2016 after police say he was stopped for multiple traffic violations in the 2000 block of 11th Avenue SE. An officer says an open liquor bottle, marijuana, and nearly 36 grams of methamphetamine was found in Ochoa’s car.

Rochester police say the arrest happened just 300 feet from Willow Creek Middle School, just before midnight.

Ochoa pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of meth and was sentenced Tuesday to five years and four months in prison, with credit for 225 days already served.