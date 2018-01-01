Prison sentence for Charles City child endangerment

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa man is going to prison for a baby’s injuries in Floyd County.

19-year-old Nathan Douglas Jacobson of Boone pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing bodily injury for an incident on October 17, 2016 in Charles City where authorities say a baby under Jacobson’s care was dropped, shaken, and slapped.

Doctors said the infant suffered bruises to the face and head, retinal bleeding, subdural bleeding, and an altered mental status.

Jacobson has been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for time served.