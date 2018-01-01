wx_icon Mason City 35°

wx_icon Albert Lea 36°

wx_icon Austin 34°

wx_icon Charles City 36°

wx_icon Rochester 33°

Clear
Winter Storm Watch Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Prison sentence for Charles City child endangerment

Nathan Jacobson

Authorities say infant was dropped, shaken, and slapped.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 11:59 AM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa man is going to prison for a baby’s injuries in Floyd County.

Scroll for more content...

19-year-old Nathan Douglas Jacobson of Boone pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing bodily injury for an incident on October 17, 2016 in Charles City where authorities say a baby under Jacobson’s care was dropped, shaken, and slapped.

Doctors said the infant suffered bruises to the face and head, retinal bleeding, subdural bleeding, and an altered mental status.

Jacobson has been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for time served.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events