Prison sentence after man steals Rochester police car

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of stealing a police car is going to prison.

24-year-old Travers Davel McDaniel of Rochester was arrested in mid-September 2017. Rochester police say an officer stopped to check a suspicious vehicle and got out of his car to help a woman who said she had car trouble. Police say that’s when McDaniel jumped in the squad car and drove off.

Officers say McDaniel headed toward Slattery Park, where he crashed, and he was eventually caught by a police K9 unit.

McDaniel pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Charges of theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing a peace officer were dismissed.

McDaniel was sentenced Monday to five years in Minnesota state prison, with credit for 159 days already served, and must pay $6,445.02 in restitution.