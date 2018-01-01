Prison for man who threw boy against a wall

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man is going to prison for breaking a child’s arm.

33-year-old Richard Martin Souhrada of Austin entered an Alford plea in February to one count of 3rd degree assault. A six-year-old boy told police and a social worker that Souhrada threw him against a wall because he was talking too much while Souhrada was watching TV. Authorities say that happened in February 2017.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Souhrada to three years and three months behind bars, with credit for 373 days already served.

An Alford plea means Souhrada does not admit guilt but will accept sentencing.