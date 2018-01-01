Prison for Mason City jewelry theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – The third defendant in a North Iowa jewelry theft has been sentenced.

43-year-old Jason Ivan Bendickson of Mason City pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. He’s been ordered to spend 10 years in prison for the first charge and five years for the second, sentences to be served at the same time.

Bendickson, along with Jonathan Rieman and Debra Swartz, were accused of stealing over $15,000 in jewelry from a Mason City home in March 2017. Rieman pleaded guilty to 4th degree theft and got one year of probation. Swartz agreed to testify against her co-defendants and all charges against her were dropped.